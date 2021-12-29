Ghana worse off under NPP, GUM can do better - Christian Kwabena Andrews

Kwabena Andrews charged the current NPP administration to embark on an agricultural revolution

The founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra, Christian Kwabena Andrews has bemoaned the leadership style of the Nana Akufo Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

To him, the Akufo-Addo led administration has burdened Ghanaians since they came into office five years ago.



He lambasted the President for resorting to what he referred to as lies which he said has plunged the country into endemic corruption.



And addressing the media at the International Press Centre in Accra this afternoon, he said "GUM is coming like a lion to demonstrate the power of true leadership in Ghana."



Mr Andrews pointed out that the current crop of leaders are very selfish and seek their selfish interest alone and this has become inimical to the development of the country saying, " Next year we will elect our new executives, roll out comprehensive plans and policies for the 2024 season and begin an elaborate radio and television campaign to conscientise people about the state of affairs."



He charged the current NPP administration to embark on an agricultural revolution and engage the youth in the sector.

" Government must import tractors and other agricultural equipment and tools to motivate the youth in agriculture and make agriculture more attractive and the bedrock of the country.



"Kwame Nkrumah has done his part, a GUM government will raise the bar and create more jobs for the youth," he added.



He mentioned that God did not choose him to become only a preacher of the gospel but to transform the lives of all Ghanaians.



"There must be total commitment to the development of the country and a GUM government will run an all-inclusive government to better the lots of the people," the 2020 presidential candidate of GUM noted.



He urged the media to take seriously the programs of minor parties and promote them.