Ghana would have been developed if politicians had half the honesty of the 'poor' taxi driver' - MFWA Boss

The overjoyed fishmonger hugging Kwesi Ackon

Taxi Driver returns huge sum of money he found in his car

Ghanaians hail honesty of taxi driver



Church of Pentecost 'claims' taxi driver as a church member



Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has averred that Ghana would have been a developed country if politicians had half the honesty of now famed taxi driver, Kwesi Ackon.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Braimah observed that the taxi driver, even though poor, returned the huge sum of money he found in his car.



The MFWA boss believes that if politicians mimic the character of the taxi driver, Ghana would have made strides in development.



“If our politicians in power and their predecessors had half of the honesty and integrity of Mr. Kwesi Ackon, the poor but honest Taxi driver, who returned a passenger's money left in his car, Ghana would have been a developed country,” Mr. Braimah tweeted.

Ackon was captured in a video being thanked profusely by a trader who had left an amount of GHC8,400 cedis in his taxi.



He had returned the amount in full to her following which a recording of the incident got to social media. He has since become the toast of social media users and has received donations far in excess of the amount he returned.



