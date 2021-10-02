17
GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Full list of nominees

Sat, 2 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards board is done shortlisting nominees for the scheme

• Five persons have been listed under each category

• Voting begins soon

Nominees for the seventeen categories of the maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards have been unveiled after a team of nine prominent personalities, serving as the Board, assessed over four hundred nominations filed by the public.

At a brief event held at the studios of GhanaWeb on Friday, October 1, 2021, hosts Daniel Oduro and Naa Oyoe Quartey presented the names of five eminent individuals shortlisted for each of the categories.

The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.

Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.

The rest are the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards seeks to offer GhanaWeb's audience and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.

This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.

The shortcodes for voting will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the main event is scheduled for December.



Below is the list of nominees:

GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Nana Aba Anamoah

Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Father Andrew Campbell

GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award

Gifty Anti

Dr. Joyce Aryee

Larisa Akrofie

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Stacy Amoateng

GhanaWeb Media Development Award

Captain Smart

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Kweku Baako Jr

Kwame Karikari

Bernard Koku Avle

GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Stonebwoy

Ibrahim Mahama - (The artist)

Sarkodie

Uncle Ebo Whyte

GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award

Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Dr. Vladimir Danso

Professor Kofi Agyekum, UG

Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu

Dr. Ibn Chambas

GhanaWeb Business Development Award

Dr. Daniel McKorley

Dr. Joseph Siaw

Kwaku Bediako

Kwame Despite

Ibrahim Mahama

GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award

Dr. Daniel McKorley

Bernard Avle

Bright Yaw Hodzor

Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Nana Kwame Osei Sarpong

GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award

Patrick Awuah

Prof. Stephen Addai

Henry Quartey

Dr. Mensa Otabil

Bernard Avle

GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Kodjo Hesse

Andrew Takyi Appiah

Herman Chinery Hesse

Hubtel's Alex Bram

GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award

Stephen Appiah

Kojo Antwi (Musician)

Prof Ablade Glover

Wiyaala

Adwoa Yeboah Adjei

GhanaWeb Influential Man Award

Henry Quartey

Jerry John Rawlings

Bernard Avle

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams

GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award

Georgina Theodora Woode

Patience Akyianu (Hollard Ghana)

Zenator Rawlings

Nana Ama McBrown

Dr. Joyce Aryee

GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award

Bright Simons

Kaly Jay

Professor Kwasi Prempeh

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Manasseh Azuri Awuni

GhanaWeb Discovery Award

DJ Switch

Nakeeyat Dramani

Kofi Poku

Iddrisu Sandu

Wode Maya

GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award

Nana Aba Anamoah

A-Plus

Kaly Jay

Kwadwo Sheldon

Teacher Kwadwo

GhanaWeb Star Award

Kwaku Badu

Stephen Owusu

Cameron Duodo

Joel Savage

Rockson Adofo

GhanaWeb Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award

Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix)

Ameyaw Debrah

Ghpage

Wode Maya

Kobby Kyei

