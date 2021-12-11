GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Here’s your last chance to vote for your favourite

GhanaWeb Excellence Award take places December 11, 2021
Voting to end at 8pm on Saturday
Over 20 awards to be given out at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
The maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Accra City Hotel and there is still chance for you to vote for your favourite personality.
With voting set to close at 8:00pm tonight, the general public can still vote for their preferred nominee to take home an award.
The awards ceremony is being held in honour of Ghanaians who have worked tirelessly in various fields of national development and made significant impact to society.
The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform.
How to vote online
Voting can be done online by visiting bit.ly/ghanaweb-vote or via text across all networks.
Steps to vote via text:
1. Dial *713*81#
2. Enter nominee code
3. Select vote bundle
4. Make payment
Here are the nominees and categories
Humanitarian Award
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong
Nana Aba Anamoah
Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka
Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah
Father Andrew Campbell
Women Empowerment Award
Gifty Anti
Dr. Joyce Aryee
Larisa Akrofie
Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Stacy Amoateng
Media Development Award
Captain Smart
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Bernard Koku Avle
Creative Arts Excellence Award
Nana Ama McBrown
Stonebwoy
Ibrahim Mahama - The artist
Sarkodie
Uncle Ebo Whyte
Peace & Diplomacy Award
Apostle Eric Nyamekye
Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso
Professor Kofi Agyekum, UG
Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu
Dr. Ibn Chambas
Business Development Award
Dr. Daniel McKorley
Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong
Osei Kwame Despite
Ibrahim Mahama
Youth Empowerment Award
Dr. Daniel McKorley
Bernard Koku Avle
Bright Yaw Hodzor
Ohene Kwame Frimpong
Nana Kwame Osei Sarpong
Leadership Excellence Award
Patrick Awuah Jnr
Prof. Stephen Addai
Henry Quartey
Dr. Mensa Otabil
Bernard Koku Avle
Tech & Innovation Award
Kodjo Hesse
Andrew Takyi Appiah
Herman Chinery Hesse
Alex Bram (Hubtel)
Culture Promoter Award
Stephen Appiah
Kojo Antwi
Prof Ablade Glover
Adwoa Yeboah Adjei
Influential Man Award
Henry Quartey
The late Jerry John Rawlings
Benard Koku Avle
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
Influential Woman Award
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
Nana Ama McBrown
Dr. Joyce Aryee
Advocate of Good Governance Award
Bright Simons
Kaly Jay
Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah
Daniel Yaw Domelevo
Discovery Award
DJ Switch
Nakeeyat Dramani
Kofi Poku
Iddrisu Sandu
Wode Maya
Social Media Personality Award
Nana Aba Anamoah
A - Plus
Kaly Jay
Kwadwo Sheldon
Teacher Kwadwo
Star Award
Stephen Owusu
Cameron Duodu
Kwaku Badu
Joel Savage
Rockson Adofo
Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award
Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix)
Ameyaw Debrah
Ghpage
Wode Maya
Kobby Kyei
About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.
The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.
This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.
The nominees were released after a nine-member independent board scrutinised over four hundred nominations submitted by the public between July 5 and August 31, 2021.