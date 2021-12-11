0
Menu
News

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Here’s your last chance to vote for your favourite

Video Archive
Sat, 11 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Excellence Award take places December 11, 2021

Voting to end at 8pm on Saturday

Over 20 awards to be given out at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Accra City Hotel and there is still chance for you to vote for your favourite personality.

With voting set to close at 8:00pm tonight, the general public can still vote for their preferred nominee to take home an award.

The awards ceremony is being held in honour of Ghanaians who have worked tirelessly in various fields of national development and made significant impact to society.

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform.

How to vote online

Voting can be done online by visiting bit.ly/ghanaweb-vote or via text across all networks.

Steps to vote via text:

1. Dial *713*81#

2. Enter nominee code

3. Select vote bundle

4. Make payment

Here are the nominees and categories

Humanitarian Award

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Nana Aba Anamoah

Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka

Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah

Father Andrew Campbell

Women Empowerment Award

Gifty Anti

Dr. Joyce Aryee

Larisa Akrofie

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Stacy Amoateng

Media Development Award

Captain Smart

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Bernard Koku Avle

Creative Arts Excellence Award

Nana Ama McBrown

Stonebwoy

Ibrahim Mahama - The artist

Sarkodie

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Peace & Diplomacy Award

Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso

Professor Kofi Agyekum, UG

Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu

Dr. Ibn Chambas

Business Development Award

Dr. Daniel McKorley

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong

Osei Kwame Despite

Ibrahim Mahama

Youth Empowerment Award

Dr. Daniel McKorley

Bernard Koku Avle

Bright Yaw Hodzor

Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Nana Kwame Osei Sarpong

Leadership Excellence Award

Patrick Awuah Jnr

Prof. Stephen Addai

Henry Quartey

Dr. Mensa Otabil

Bernard Koku Avle

Tech & Innovation Award

Kodjo Hesse

Andrew Takyi Appiah

Herman Chinery Hesse

Alex Bram (Hubtel)

Culture Promoter Award

Stephen Appiah

Kojo Antwi

Prof Ablade Glover

Adwoa Yeboah Adjei

Influential Man Award

Henry Quartey

The late Jerry John Rawlings

Benard Koku Avle

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Influential Woman Award

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Nana Ama McBrown

Dr. Joyce Aryee

Advocate of Good Governance Award

Bright Simons

Kaly Jay

Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Discovery Award

DJ Switch

Nakeeyat Dramani

Kofi Poku

Iddrisu Sandu

Wode Maya

Social Media Personality Award

Nana Aba Anamoah

A - Plus

Kaly Jay

Kwadwo Sheldon

Teacher Kwadwo

Star Award

Stephen Owusu

Cameron Duodu

Kwaku Badu

Joel Savage

Rockson Adofo

Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award

Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix)

Ameyaw Debrah

Ghpage

Wode Maya

Kobby Kyei



About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.

The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.

This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.

The nominees were released after a nine-member independent board scrutinised over four hundred nominations submitted by the public between July 5 and August 31, 2021.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com