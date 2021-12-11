GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Here’s your last chance to vote for your favourite

GhanaWeb Excellence Award take places December 11, 2021

Voting to end at 8pm on Saturday



Over 20 awards to be given out at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Accra City Hotel and there is still chance for you to vote for your favourite personality.



With voting set to close at 8:00pm tonight, the general public can still vote for their preferred nominee to take home an award.



The awards ceremony is being held in honour of Ghanaians who have worked tirelessly in various fields of national development and made significant impact to society.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform.



How to vote online



Voting can be done online by visiting bit.ly/ghanaweb-vote or via text across all networks.



Steps to vote via text:



1. Dial *713*81#



2. Enter nominee code



3. Select vote bundle



4. Make payment



Here are the nominees and categories



Humanitarian Award



Hon. Kennedy Agyapong



Nana Aba Anamoah



Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka



Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah



Father Andrew Campbell



Women Empowerment Award



Gifty Anti



Dr. Joyce Aryee



Larisa Akrofie

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann



Stacy Amoateng



Media Development Award



Captain Smart



Kwame Sefa Kayi



Bernard Koku Avle



Creative Arts Excellence Award



Nana Ama McBrown



Stonebwoy



Ibrahim Mahama - The artist



Sarkodie



Uncle Ebo Whyte



Peace & Diplomacy Award



Apostle Eric Nyamekye



Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso



Professor Kofi Agyekum, UG



Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu



Dr. Ibn Chambas



Business Development Award



Dr. Daniel McKorley



Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong



Osei Kwame Despite



Ibrahim Mahama



Youth Empowerment Award

Dr. Daniel McKorley



Bernard Koku Avle



Bright Yaw Hodzor



Ohene Kwame Frimpong



Nana Kwame Osei Sarpong



Leadership Excellence Award



Patrick Awuah Jnr



Prof. Stephen Addai



Henry Quartey



Dr. Mensa Otabil



Bernard Koku Avle



Tech & Innovation Award



Kodjo Hesse



Andrew Takyi Appiah



Herman Chinery Hesse



Alex Bram (Hubtel)



Culture Promoter Award



Stephen Appiah



Kojo Antwi



Prof Ablade Glover



Adwoa Yeboah Adjei



Influential Man Award



Henry Quartey



The late Jerry John Rawlings

Benard Koku Avle



Kwame Sefa Kayi



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams



Influential Woman Award



Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings



Nana Ama McBrown



Dr. Joyce Aryee



Advocate of Good Governance Award



Bright Simons



Kaly Jay



Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah



Daniel Yaw Domelevo



Discovery Award



DJ Switch



Nakeeyat Dramani



Kofi Poku



Iddrisu Sandu



Wode Maya



Social Media Personality Award



Nana Aba Anamoah



A - Plus



Kaly Jay



Kwadwo Sheldon



Teacher Kwadwo

Star Award



Stephen Owusu



Cameron Duodu



Kwaku Badu



Joel Savage



Rockson Adofo



Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award



Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix)



Ameyaw Debrah



Ghpage



Wode Maya



Kobby Kyei







About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The nominees were released after a nine-member independent board scrutinised over four hundred nominations submitted by the public between July 5 and August 31, 2021.











