GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Kwami Sefa Kayi receives plaques for Media Development, Influential Man awards

Ghana's leading local website, GhanaWeb, has presented two plaques to the Chairman General, Kwami Sefa Kayi, for winning the Media Development, and the Influential Man awards at the maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards seeks to offer GhanaWeb's audience and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



The annual event is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The maiden event was held at the Accra City Hotel on December 11, 2021.



Making the presentation to Kwami Sefa Kayi, the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited, Ekow Blankson, explained that the nominations and the voting were done by readers and followers of GhanaWeb.



On his part, Kwami Sefa Kayi expressed gratitude to all who nominated and then voted for him, as well as to the GhanaWeb brand for instituting the awards ceremony.

He added that it is a humbling thing to be recognized and these awards make him feel exactly that way.



“At any point when you are honoured, it’s a good feeling, it doesn’t matter who it is. As long as somebody says, ‘Congratulations. You’re doing a good job,’ it’s a good feeling. As long as it doesn’t get to your head and make you feel like you’ve arrived, I mean, it is fine.



“Everybody loves to be acknowledged and to be appreciated and so yes, I appreciate it and I thank you everybody who nominated and voted. For those who think I don’t deserve it too, thank you – you’re the ones who make us sit on our toes when the criticisms come, as long as it doesn’t come with unnecessary insults,” he said.



In the maiden edition in 2021, there were 17 categories, with five eminent individuals who were shortlisted for each of the categories.



The categories included the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which recognized a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.

Others were the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The rest were the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.



The 2022 edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is scheduled for December 10, this year.



