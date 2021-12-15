GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Prof Stephen Adei wins Leadership Excellence Award

Professor Stephen Adei has been adjudged winner of the Leadership Excellence Award in the maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.

Professor Adei was nominated for the category together with Patrick Awuah Junior, Henry Quartey, Dr Mensa Otabil, and Bernard Koku Avle.



Speaking after receiving the award he said, “let me quote myself for the second time, leadership is cause, everything else is effect. It's the second one is that the most powerful leaders who leave legacy combine character, competence, and care for other people like father Campbell.”



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is a people’s choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations that have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.



The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.

Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The rest are the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.



