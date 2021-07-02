GhanaWeb Excellence Awards launched to honour Ghanaians

GhanaWeb has launched the maiden edition of the annual GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, a people's choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.

The event saw the unveiling of eighteen (18) categories, plaques, and prizes for prospective winners.



The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.



Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The rest are the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.



Speaking at the launch held at AH Hotel on July 1, 2021, Ekow Blankson, Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU) - managers of AfricaWeb’s subsidiaries - said: "You have known GhanaWeb as a news platform. While we have met your expectations in that regard for over 22 years, we are more than just for news. We are a web portal and therefore offer diverse and multiple solutions to our audience, our known clients, SMEs and starts up. All you need to do is to dream it and leave the actualization to ADPU.

"In the same breath of success, the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards has been born. It is a product that seeks to take Ghanaian awards to apogee with credibility, innovation and class. This is the reason why we are calling all to support this very transparent Awards which is being launched and unveiled today."



On his part, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb said "this Awards scheme is audience powered to give our readers and viewers the mandate to decide who has been exemplary in the past year. GhanaWeb is for the people and the people's voice matters."



Among the dignitaries who attended the event was the Founder of the All-People’s Congress, and a two-time presidential candidate, Hassan Ayariga who lauded GhanaWeb for the initiative.



Nomination for the awards is unlimited and it would be opened on Monday, July 5, 2021, and ends on August 30, 2021. The public can nominate via yet to be announced shortcode and email: awards@ghanaweb.com. Another platform would be launched on ghanaweb.com where the public can also make their nominations.



