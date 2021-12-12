GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will be one of the biggest in the country – A Plus

0
Sun, 12 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus has commended organisers of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards for a good job done.

The musician, satirist and political activist was the recipient of the Social Media Personality Award at the maiden edition of the scheme held at Accra City Hotel, Saturday, December 12, 2021.

For his socio-political advocacy and activism through the use of social media, Kwame A Plus on the night was adjudged winner of the category.

In his immediate reaction following the announcement of his win, A Plus expressed appreciation for the honour of being the first winner of the GhanaWeb Excellence Award Social Media Personality category.

While expressing gratitude to his social media followers and voters who made his win possible, A Plus said he is optimistic the audience-centred GhanaWeb Excellence Awards scheme will grow to become one of the biggest in Ghana.

“Thank you for this special honor. I have no doubt in my mind that this award will go on to become one of the biggest awards in Ghana; I'm very happy to be the first winner of this category. I want to say a very big thank you to all those who nominated me and also voted for me. I also want to commend GhanaWeb for this great initiative. And finally, I'll like to say a big thank you to all my friends and followers on Facebook and Instagram, especially Yayra Koku. I love you all,” he wrote on Facebook.

A Plus was nominated alongside Nana Aba Anmoah, Kwadwo Sheldon and Kaly Jay in the Social Media Personality category.

About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.

This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.

The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.

Here are the list of winners and categories:

Humanitarian Award

Father Andrew Campbell

Women Empowerment Award

Stacy Amoateng

Media Development Award

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Creative Arts Excellence Award

Ibrahim Mahama - The artist

Peace & Diplomacy Award

Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas

Youth Empowerment Award

Bright Yaw Hodzor

Leadership Excellence Award

Prof. Stephen Adei

Tech & Innovation Award

Alex Bram (Hubtel)

Culture Promoter Award

Prof. Ablade Glover

Influential Man Award

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Influential Woman Award

Dr. Joyce Aryee

Advocate of Good Governance Award

Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah

Discovery Award

Nakeeyat Dramani

Social Media Personality Award

A - Plus

Star Award

Kwaku Badu

Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award

Kobby Kyei

GhanaWeb Business Giant Award

SoccaBet





