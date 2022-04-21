GhanaWeb FactCheck: EIU never predicted NDC can't win 2024 elections with John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama was the presidential candidate of the NDC in 2020

NDC cannot win 2024 elections with John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer – Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU)



There were reports that the EIU, in its latest five-year forecast for Ghana, said that the largest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), should consider a change of candidate for presidency in the upcoming 2024 general elections if they hope to win.



The reports stated that the opposition party has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections but from the research findings, the EIU indicated that, “John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again,” adding that NDC should "try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”



In the risk assessment of Ghana released in February this year, the EIU said the opposition NDC will win the 2024 presidential elections based on the political electoral history of the country.

However, it opined that former President Mahama, who is said to be considering running for the presidency again, must be changed as flagbearer by the NDC as a means of revitalizing its prospects.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr. Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the report stated.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in reacting to the EIU report, welcomed the findings and stated that it gives his party an upper hand with regards their chances of winning the 2024 elections.



“However, EIU introduces a new and significant double-edged factor into the eight-year cycle. That is, the quality of leadership. EIU implies that former President Mahama’s record of leadership is so poor that if he becomes the Candidate, the NDC predicted win goes up in smoke. This is a huge boost to the NPP effort of “breaking the 8”, since we are confident that the NPP Candidate will have a better governance record based on the cumulative achievements of the NPP in the 4th Republic,” he said in a statement.



It is worth noting that the EIU has, in the past, predicted correctly, the outcomes of Ghana’s elections in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

A spokesperson for the former president, John Dramani Mahama, bemoaned what he said is a spin added to reports about the prospects of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as far as winning in the 2024 presidential elections as predicted by the Economic Intelligence Unit is concerned.



According to Edudzi Tamekloe, the EIU, contrary to media reports, did not premise an NDC win on a change in the party’s choice of flagbearer from former President John Dramani Mahama, who is deemed by many as the obvious candidate.



“They did not say that with John Mahama, NDC cannot win. Nowhere is it stated in the report,” he stated.



Additionally, a quick search through the report shows that John Mahama’s name was only mentioned twice. In those instances, this is what the report said about him:

“John Mahama of the NDC received 47.4%. The NDC rejected the result and has filed a challenge with the Supreme Court, citing irregularities, although there is division within the party over how it should proceed (with some senior figures pushing for the challenge to be dropped).”



“Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament.”











It has therefore been established that the said claim as attributed to the Economic Intelligent Unit (EIU), via various reports, is false.