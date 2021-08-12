GhanaWeb Poll: 75% want Agyeman-Manu to resign over Sputnik V saga

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

•75.7% of respondents want the health minister to resign over his involvement in the Sputnik V deal

•A GhanaWeb poll showed that 16.13% were against his resignation



•The minister has since been granted a two-week leave of absence to deal the 'personal issues'



A GhanaWeb poll has showed that 75.7 percent of respondents represented by 3,091 votes want the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to resign over his involvement in the botched Sputnik V deal.



The poll which was conducted via GhanaWeb.com showed that 16.13 percent represented by 658 votes on the other hand, are against the minister resigning from his position while 8.09 percent are neither against the motion.



Meanwhile, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been granted a two-week leave of absence in order for him to attend to some “personal issues” as there have been growing calls by a section of the public to resign over his involvement in breaching procurement rules in the process of acquiring Sputnik V vaccines for Ghana



The leave of absence which was granted by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, is said to have begun last week.

The deal which has since been terminated was subjected to probe by a committee that is yet to formally come up with its final report on the matter.



Meanwhile, the intermediary Dubai-based businessman, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, who has been at the centre of the botched controversial Sputnik V vaccine deal has agreed to refund an amount of US$2,470,000 of the US$2.8 million paid to him as he only supplied to Ghana 20,000 doses of the vaccines out of an expected 300,000 before the contract was terminated.



The development comes after the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in a letter made a request for a refund of the money.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum asked the Health Ministry to provide account details necessary to undertake the refund.



See results of the poll below:



