GhanaWeb Poll: 81.57 of respondents against payment of salaries to wives of the president, vice president
Parliament has approved recommendations of the Professor Ntiamoa-Baidu Emolument Committee which states that First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia will be paid basic salaries by the state.
In a GhanaWeb poll conducted on July 6, 2021, 15.56% of respondents represented by 481 votes were in favour of the poll; “Should the state pay salaries to wives of the president, vice president?”
Some 2,522 respondents voted “No”, which represented 81.57% of the total number of persons who participated in the poll. They were against the approval.
According to reports, at least GH¢2,765, 880 will be paid as basic salaries to First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia.
In total 3,092 respondents participated in the GhanaWeb Poll.
Also, some 89 respondents which represented 2.88% voted indifferent.
Below is the result of the GhanaWeb poll:
You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.
- NDC youth to challenge salaries for presidential spouses at Supreme Court
- Presidential spouses work for us - Kofi Bentil justifies salaries for First and Second Ladies
- Use 'legal' channels to pay First, Second Ladies - CDD's H.K. Prempeh tasks govt
- NDC MPs drag govt to Supreme Court over salaries for first and second ladies
- Social media reactions: Salaries for presidential spouses, $28 million MPs car loan
- Read all related articles