GhanaWeb Poll: 81.57 of respondents against payment of salaries to wives of the president, vice president

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and second lady, Samira Bawumia

Parliament has approved recommendations of the Professor Ntiamoa-Baidu Emolument Committee which states that First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia will be paid basic salaries by the state.

In a GhanaWeb poll conducted on July 6, 2021, 15.56% of respondents represented by 481 votes were in favour of the poll; “Should the state pay salaries to wives of the president, vice president?”



Some 2,522 respondents voted “No”, which represented 81.57% of the total number of persons who participated in the poll. They were against the approval.



According to reports, at least GH¢2,765, 880 will be paid as basic salaries to First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



In total 3,092 respondents participated in the GhanaWeb Poll.



Also, some 89 respondents which represented 2.88% voted indifferent.

Below is the result of the GhanaWeb poll:











