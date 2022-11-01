GhanaWeb Poll: Nearly 89% of respondents support NPP MP’s move to get Ofori-Atta sacked

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Nearly 89 percent of participants in a GhanaWeb Poll supported the decision by over two-thirds of members of the majority caucus of Parliament to demand that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacks Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The poll, which was conducted on https://www.ghanaweb.com, started right after the majority caucus MPs announced their demand on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and lasted till Monday, October 31, 2022.



In all 16,391 readers of GhanaWeb took part in the poll out of which 14,584, representing approximately 89 percent of the participants, said that they supported the decision of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs).



Persons who supported the move by the NPP MPs indicated that the finance minister had proven to be incompetent.



Some were even wondering why President Akufo-Addo had not fired him early.



“Ken has proven beyond reasonable doubt to be super incompetent since he has not been able to implement a single policy that could halt the free fall of the cedi amidst the general economic quagmire we find ourselves in,” one of the respondents said.



However, some 1,295 participants indicated that they are against the decision of the majority caucus MPs.

The respondents who did not support the decision of the majority caucus indicated that sacking the finance minister will make no difference.



Some also indicated that Ofori-Atta should be allowed to complete the government’s ongoing negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“It's doubtful if the sacking of the finance minister would bring any solution to the current economic crisis, in view of the fact that majority of countries around the globe are equally facing similar problems. Why can't we wait to see the outcome of the IMF negotiations?” one respondent questioned.



Five hundred and twelve readers of GhanaWeb, representing a little over 3 percent of the participants, said that they are indifferent to the move by the NPP MPs.



Meanwhile, the majority caucus MPs, who threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post, have rescinded their decision after a plea by President Akufo-Addo for the MPs to let Ofori-Atta complete the IMF negotiations he is leading.



