GhanaWeb Special: Inside story of how raging sea waves destroyed homes in Volta

In this edition of GhanaWeb Special, we focus our lenses on the devastation that the tidal waves that swept through some coastal communities of the Volta region in early November, have caused.

The Sunday, November 7, 2021, tidal waves, for many of these residents, was not the first of the year, at least for those of the Ketu South constituency.



With little to no dry spaces on the floors for them to keep their wares, children forced to stay home during school hours, and many businesses forced to shut down temporarily, many of these devastated residents tell GhanaWeb they are out of help, hopeful that this situation can be addressed soon.



The team also speaks with the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, as well as the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the district, Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, on what kinds of reliefs and solutions are lined up for the people.

