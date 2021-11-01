GhanaWeb TV launches on November 1, 2021

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube

The count down is over and today, November 1, 2021, GhanaWeb TV goes live on www.ghanaweb.com to serve its cherished viewers a line-up of compelling programmes, airing from Monday to Friday, and repeat programming on weekends.

The GhanaWeb TV page would host programmes that have been streamed on YouTube and Facebook and anyone can follow the coverage and live streams on the go.



The TV channel offers a variety of more than ten programmes ranging from current affairs to business, sports, human interest stories and entertainment. These programmes would form part of the daily livestream.



After 22 years of media excellence, GhanaWeb remains the highest-ranking website in Ghana and the third on the list after search engine firm, Google, and then YouTube.



To mark this significant feat, GhanaWeb TV will come with a radio section made available for all readers and visitors to listen to their favorite radio stations.



Also, prospective advertisers stand a chance to showcase their products on GhanaWeb TV programmes.

Advertisers will see their specially designed squeeze backs, pop-up, crawlers, commercials and brand mentions on GhanaWeb TV programmes such as Asemsebe (Twi news), The Untold, The Lowdown, Bloggers' Forum, BizTech, Talkertainment, Sports Check, Moans and Cuddles, People and Places and many more.



Stay tuned to GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



About GhanaWeb TV



GhanaWeb TV is an advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and streaming television on Ghana’s most popular website distributing video content such as news and programmes to millions of people over the internet.



GhanaWeb TV started streaming its interactive programmes and compelling news videos on December 7, 2020, with its coverage of Ghana’s 2020 general elections.

In 3 days, it garnered 21.9 million views on GhanaWeb and over 500,000 views on GhanaWeb’s YouTube and Facebook channels.



GhanaWeb TV offers 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic and compelling content on GhanaWeb’s digital channels which can be watched on any device, anytime and anywhere.



Contact Us



tv@ghanaweb.com



sales@ghanaweb.com

+233(0)540125014



+233(0)540125012



+233(0)556546135



+233(0)556616619