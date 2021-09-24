GhanaWeb holds first Webinar on Road Safety in Ghana

The event comes off on Monday September 27, 2021

The conversation is still on! How can we bring and maintain sanity onto Ghana’s roads?

These and many more will be discussed during the GhanaWebRoadSafety Webinar coming off on Monday September 27, 2021.



The Webinar will bring together experts knowledgeable in their various fields on one platform for an educative dialogue.



The event will focus on pertinent, practical issues regarding road safety with major stakeholders in the area, discussing key problems and offering solutions both short and long-term.

Themed: “Losing the road safety battle – what can be done now?” the discussions will be moderated by the GhanaWebRoadSafety Ambassador, Bice Osei Kuffour and GhanaWeb Managing Editor, Daniel Oduro with representatives from our partners; National Road Safety Authority, Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Private Road Transport Union, and the Ghana Fire Service as panelists.



The GhanaWebRoadSafety Webinar will be streamed LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube and Facebook @TheGhanaweb at 11 am on Monday.



