GhanaWeb marks Ghana Month with Sankofa series

File - March is dubbed Ghana Month every year

March every year has been dedicated to celebrating Ghana as part of activities to commemorate the country's independence from British Colonial Rule.

Ghana was the first country in the sub-Saharan region to gain independence from the British in 1957.



And aside from marking the day nationally on the 6th of March annually, all Ghanaians are encouraged to promote Ghana by eating, wearing, and promoting everything Ghanaian.



GhanaWeb's Ghana Month series has been dubbed 'Sankofa' and will focus on bringing distinguished readers educative stories and features about Ghana and its history during the period.

These stories will pan personality profiles of important persons in Ghana's history, some historical facts and artifacts, tourism advocacy among other things.



These will be written intermittently during the month of March. Readers can access these stories from the GhanaWeb Sankofa Series dossier on www.ghanaweb.com.