GhanaWeb opens a virtual book of condolence for late Ekow Blankson

The virtual book of condolence can be accessed at; https://www.ghanaweb.com/ekow-blankson/

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb has opened a virtual book of condolence in memory of the late Ekow Blankson, to allow families, friends, and well wishers share their fond memories of him.

The veteran actor and former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU) sadly passed away in the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022.

The virtual book was specially developed and can be accessed on the official website of GhanaWeb and HERE

Also, a book of condolence has been opened at the premises of ADPU to clients and loved ones from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm each day of the week.

Ekow Blankson, until his demise, played a key role in the commercial activities of ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb and other subsidiaries.

All well-wishers, sympathisers, friends and loved ones are encouraged to visit the offices of ADPU at Dzorwulu and the virtual book of condolence created to pay their last respects to him.



