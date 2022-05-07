GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award

McAnthony Dagyenga

Correspondence from the Eastern region

GhanaWeb's Eastern Regional Correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga, has won an award for excellence in malaria reporting at the maiden Ghana Malaria Excellence Awards held in Accra.



His story, 'Are Assemblies misappropriating Common Fund allocation for malaria?', which sought to disclose how district assemblies are handling the Common Fund allocation for malaria, won him the second position in the online category of the Awards.



McAnthony Dagyenga, for his award, received a citation and a laptop computer.



The awards which were hosted by the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) under the auspices of the Ghana Health Service also awarded several other journalists as well as pioneers and health institutions for their contributions in the malaria control efforts.



Other journalists who received awards included Esi Benewaa Otu (TV3), Albert Futukpor (GNA), Benedicta Folley (Ghanaian Times), Zadok Kwame Gyasi (Daily Graphic), Nicholas Osei-Wusu (GBC) and Nelson Adanuti (Diamond FM) among others.

Opening the Awards ceremony, the Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, expressed pride over the success chalked in the fight against malaria in Ghana.



He said despite the challenges of dwindling donor funding and the emergence of COVID-19, malaria control efforts have led to an appreciable reduction in general malaria cases.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye identified vigorous media campaigns and research as part of key efforts which have led to the reduction in cases, but he was quick to add that more work needs to be done to shift from malaria control to malaria elimination.



He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to put hands on deck to eliminate malaria in Ghana since "the entire country is still at risk."



On his part, the Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, who was the Guest of Honour at the Awards ceremony, reminded all that the malaria disease has serious implications on Ghana's economy and therefore should not be undermined.

He called for increased investments and advocacy in the fight against the disease.



"Let's strive more to further reduce deaths and also work at reducing cases," he stressed.



The National Malaria Control Programme Manager, Dr Kezia Malm, called on Ghanaians to change the status quo that, "malaria is a normal disease."



She said malaria ought not to be deemed normal but should be seen as a serious disease that needs very serious attention towards its elimination.



"Ghana is moving from control towards elimination and all must get on board since we all have a role to play," she appealed.

Some pioneers in the fight against malaria were also honoured for their efforts.



They were Professor Agyeman Badu-Akosa, Professor Fred Binka, Dr Constance Bart- Plange, Professor Kwadwo Ansah Koram and Dr Amofah.



The rest included Mrs Aba Baffoe Wilmot, Professor Edwin Afari and Professor Seth Owusu Adjei among a few others.













