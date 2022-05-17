GhanaWeb's videos for the day

0
Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In case you missed them, here are GhanaWeb's video stories for the day:

Upgrade of Aboadze gas cost VRA GH¢7.38m - Peter Osei-Adjei



VRA requests for 37% increment



Sustain our operations VRA 'begs' PURC



People&Places: The process of making art out of trash



MP for Nkoranza details how the deceased was picked and shot by the police

CEOs calling on govt to pass Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Act



Full details of 2022 Ghana CEO Summit event outlined

WATCH TWI NEWS
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest
Woman rendered cripple for snatching another's husband
Kumawood actor Osei Tutu is dead
Manasseh Azure quizzes over declassification of Achimota Forest
The pain, struggles associated with divorce - Gloria Sarfo shares experience
Adongo reveals how he rejected an ambush meeting with the Finance Minister
Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position
The four lost voices under Akufo-Addo
Over 15 Hearts of Oak players hospitalized as strange disease hits camp
Relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers hit rock