GhanaWeb to exclusively publish articles sent via GhanaWeb App

The GhanaWeb Reporter app

GhanaWeb has upgraded its third-party content publishing workflow in an effort to be more efficient and to provide easy access to publishers and contributors to the platform.

Publishers and contributors do not have to go through the cumbersome email message flow to get their stories published on GhanaWeb anymore.



They can download the purpose-built GhanaWeb App on both Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS) and send their stories and contributions directly to GhanaWeb for easy screening and faster publication.



From February 1, 2022, only articles and contributions sent via the GhanaWeb App would be considered for publication.



HOW TO USE THE GHANAWEB APP



1. Open the App on your Android or iPhone and tap on the Member section at the bottom of your screen to register with your phone number or Email.

2. Follow the two-step verification process to prove your identity. Create your profile by typing your name, upload your image (compulsory) and then Save.



3. Create your first post by tapping on the plus (+) button on the Reporter section. Enter a title and description for your post and then upload a photo, video or file from your gallery.



4. You can also take a photo and record videos and audios directly from the App to upload.



5. Save your post and then select Publish. Your post immediately goes up for review and if approved, it appears in its dedicated section on GhanaWeb.



6. You can also share external social media content to GhanaWeb by tapping the Share button of the post on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or YouTube. Select the GhanaWeb App and the post will be shared automatically to your page if approved.

7. You can equally manage your profile and already published posts on GhanaWeb by signing in on desktop or mobile.



CLICK HERE TO WATCH A VIDEO ON HOW TO USE THE APP



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE APP ON YOUR ANDROID DEVICE







CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE APP ON YOUR IPHONE