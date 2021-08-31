GhanaWeb4Good: 2-year-old hole-in-heart boy from Paga receives GH¢4,012

Correspondence from Upper East

A total amount of GH¢4,012 has been donated to Mercy Nabarise, the young mother of 2-year-old Newton Wejegedam Dakabila, who is suffering from a hole-in-heart condition.



The donations were sent to the mother through her Mobile Money account after GhanaWeb brought the condition of the child from Paga-Nania in the Kassena-Nankana West District, to the public domain to seek support to correct his fast deteriorating medical condition.



Little Newton Wejegedam has been battling the condition since he was born and that has had serious effects on his growth and the family’s economic activities.



The worried mother after several unsuccessful efforts to raise the $6,000 (USD) needed for a corrective surgery coupled with her poor background, resorted to the media to garner financial support to enable her child undergo the operation at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



A letter given to them by the Cardiothoracic Unit of the hospital said the amount is to cater for the surgery, anaesthesia, intensive care and ward stay.

Five weeks after the report by our Correspondent Senyalah Castro, GH¢4,012 has been donated to the mother. $500 which equivalents GH¢2,900, out of the total donation, was donated by some African-Americans who trace their roots to the Nania community.



Kugoriamo Gabriel, who presented the $500 (UDS) on their behalf, said the donors were touched by the plight of the mother and son, so decided to extend their support. He stated that it is his hope and prayer that other benevolent people and groups would be touched to raise more money to support the little boy.



The money raised so far is a fraction of the $6,000 required, the mother was however elated for the kindness of readers and viewers as she received the donation. She thanked donors for hearing her cry and helping to wipe her tears.



She increased her appeal for more support to raise the remainder of the $6,000 (USD).



To assist the mother, kindly sent your donation to the number below.

Name: Mercy Nabarise.



MoMo Number: 0559465767.



