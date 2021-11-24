GhanaWeb4Good: Physically challenged phone repairer gets financial assistance

Adam Abdul Kudus, phone repairer

Correspondence from the Northern Region:

Adam Abdul Kudus, a physically challenged phone repairer has received GHC1,110 from GhanaWeb readers after the portal published his story.



Mr Abdul Kudus who hails from Zien, a community under the Nantong District of the Northern Region has self-taught himself phone repairing which he now depends on for a living



However, due to financial constraints, he told GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent, Alidu Abdur Rashid, that he has not been able to open a workshop for himself, hence has converted his living room to a workshop.



Abdul Kudus stated that it was his hope to get supported to open a shop to help him get noticed in the community so people could patronize him for him to earn income to take care of himself and his aged parents.



He currently depends on an old manual rickety tricycle which due to its hardness always compelled him to rely on friends to assist him to move about.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, he expressed gratitude to the people who have found his plight worth helping and have extended a helping hand to him.



“Many people call and send me momo after the publication so what I can say is that I thank them all for supporting me, I do appreciate it. May God replenish what they given out and bless them for their kind gesture."



Abu Adam, the father of Abdul Kudus similarly shares that, they are grateful to GhanaWeb and its readers for the benevolent gesture.



He however appealed to the general public to come to their aid and bring hope into their family.



He is pleading for assistance to get an automatic wheelchair to aid his movement.

Below are his details:



Name: Adam Abdul-Kudus



Contact: 0552587281







