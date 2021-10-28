GhanaWeb4Good: The plight of Abdul- Kudus, a physically challenged phone repairer

24-year-old Abdul Kudus is pleading for an automatic wheel chair

Correspondence from Northern Region:

A physically challenged man, Adam Abdul Kudus, from Zien, a community under the Nantong District of the Northern Region has self-taught himself phone repairing which he now depends on for a living.



24-year-old Abdul Kudus, unlike many people in his situation, would choose to engage in alms begging rather than learning a skill or trade which they can depend on for a living.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent, Alidu Abdul-Rashid, he revealed he was not born disabled however, it happened later in his Junior High School days.



Narrating the incident that lead to his present situation, he told GhanaWeb, “I used to play football but it got to a point any time I go and play the football and return home, my legs would be paining me. The situation persisted to a point I couldn't walk and was just sitting. We resorted to traditional healing but the medicine I was taking started bloating my body, so I stopped."



Abdul- Kudus admitted they never visited the hospital to seek medical care after the traditional healing failed.

He has so far managed to complete Senior Secondary School but unfortunately has not furthered his education because his result is not all that good.



General Arts, according to him is the course he studied at school which was not his preferred choice; adding that his ideal course was a technical course which his parents could not afford to pay for because it was quite expensive.



Abdul Kudus said he wished he could get support to go and learn repairing of TV and radio and add to his skill. This will enable him to earn a better income to be able to take care of himself and his family.



Due to financial constraints, Abdul kudus currently runs his phone repairing trade in his living room.





“I wished I have money to establish myself a workshop, where I can be doing my phone repairing without difficulties."



He disclosed that lack of some machines and some basic equipment which could help him easily detect and find solutions to the phones brought to him, are the challenges he's facing.



Abdul kudus, though has a tricycle, is unable to move the old manual manpower tricycle, which requires much energy and effort to turn the wheels around. He has employed the services of friends who have found interest in being in his company.







Just like any other person, Abdul Kudus said he dreams that someday things will change for the better for him.

He is pleading for assistance to get an automatic wheelchair to aid his movement.



Below are his details:



Name: Adam Abdul-Kudus



Contact: 0552587281