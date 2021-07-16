GhanaWebRoadSafety: DVLA, MTTD crack down on drivers with self-styled number plates at Spintex

The Compliance Unit from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and Motor Transport in collaboration with the Traffic Directorate (MTTD) has once again embarked on an exercise to clamp down on the increasing usage of self-styled number plates by drivers in the country.

On this series of the #GhanaWebRoadSafety Campaign, our team joined the Compliance Unit while they conducted a stop-and-check exercise on the Spintex and the East Legon Adjiringanor road.



Several drivers who had gone contrary to the Road Safety guidelines were apprehended and educated on the road safety guidelines.



In a bid to ensure that drivers adhere to the compliance protocols on our roads, persons who were found using stylish number plates, driving without their Roadworthy stickers or driver’s license were cautioned with tickets to report to the head office of MTTD in Accra.



The team from the DVLA led by Courage Doe of the Compliance Unit ensured that Roadworthy stickers were fixed on vehicles that hadn't displayed their stickers.



Our reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku who joined the team observed that all self-styled number plates were destroyed with drivers tasked to use original number plates provided by the DVLA upon the registration of their car.





About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our Whatsapp number: 0552699625



