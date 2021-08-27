GhanaWebRoadSafety: How DVLA, MTTD disciplined these drivers on the spot

Working with the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the compliance and taskforce team from the 37 Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) hit the streets of Achimota to identify and get recalcitrant drivers to do the right thing.

In this edition of the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign, the crew followed the team from the DVLA as they exercised their mandate as well as enforcing road regulations among drivers.



Among the compliances undertaken, a number of commercial vehicle drivers were made to buy fire extinguishers on the spot, while a number of private vehicles with stylish number plates were stopped and their plates ripped off.



Although no arrests were made, there were instances where some drivers challenged the authorities of the DVLA even as they tried to enforce the road regulations.

Even more interesting in this episode is the instance of a man who claimed he is a public official and for which reason, would not simply comply with the team on the road.



Watch all the details below:



