GhanaWebRoadSafety: I saw the accident coming but was helpless – Latif Abubakar recounts escaping death

“I saw it coming… it happened in a split second...then the crash. There was nothing you could do because if you move this way, I would just crash the trotro driver into the huge gutters…”



This was the plight of renowned playwright Latif Abubakar one early morning as he headed to class from Osu.

Narrating the incident on GhanaWeb’s Road Safety Campaign series he intimated that even his over 20 years of driving could not prepare him for what was coming.



Although the cause of the accident could not be readily ascertained, Latif noted that the driver who slammed into his Hyundai Elantra head-on looked stressed and out of sorts.



According to the playwright, the oncoming Hyundai Sonata which was coming at full speed veered off its lane and collided with his car, damaging the entire frontage of his car together with his car engine.



He explained that but for the fact that he was buckled in his seatbelt, it could have been worse.

“I think the seatbelt did the magic... I went to do a thorough internal check-up and some massage small…



“You go blank, so I actually can’t tell what exactly happened within that period,” he narrated to Laud Adu-Asare when he was asked about circumstances that occurred after the accident.



Latif described his experience as a close shave as there were no casualties in both vehicles in the aftermath of the accident.



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.

The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our WhatsApp number: 0552699625




