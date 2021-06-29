GhanaWebRoadSafety: New cars, licenses seized as DVLA, MTTD continue random checks on drivers

• The DVLA and the MTTD were on the Spintex Road in Accra to check compliance of drivers

• Drivers who had unauthorized number plates were stopped and their plates ripped off



• Commercial vehicles using unapproved reflectors were also stopped and the reflectors stripped off



As part of their work to ensure that road users, and especially drivers, adhere to the compliance protocols on the roads, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and its partners at the Police MTTD, have been hitting the streets in Accra to enforce the laws.



Part of these compliances had to do with drivers using unauthorized number plates or what has now become known as stylish number plates, commercial vehicles with unapproved car reflectors as well as drivers using vehicles with expired number plates, or, foreign number plates.

Mr. Courage Doe of the Compliance Unit of the DVLA, as part of the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign, led the team to the Spintex Road in Accra, where defaulting drivers were stopped, cautioned and in the cases that required it, licenses of offenders were seized until they returned to fix the problems for which they were stopped.



He explained to GhanaWeb TV that of the many challenges they face on the roads daily, the chunk of them come from persons supposedly linked to persons in authority and security service personnel.



GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu joined the team on this episode of the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign and has come through with this report:



