GhanaWebRoadSafety: Stonebwoy talks accidents on Ghana's roads

His experience with a road accident left a long-lasting scar that has lived with him for years. Having seen the dire consequences of this, Dancehall Artiste, Liivngstone Satekla - Stonebwoy, joined the #GhanaWebRoadSafety team to share his thoughts.

For him, road accidents have become normalized in Ghana because the systems that are to work aren’t – this implies that people are not doing what they are supposed to – Authorities, road users and pedestrians alike.



Using his experience to encourage others, Stonebwoy said,



“December is in the corner, I need all of us to be alive, aside the many other things that take our lives, one major factor is road accidents which I’m a victim of and I know a lot of people are suffering from that, let’s just take precaution, especially the drivers, you know what to do, don’t drink and drive, don’t be too confident, overspeeding and all, it’s the implementation that’s the issue.”



He further called for caution on the roads, urging drivers to do periodic checks.

“Drivers know what to do on the roads. Let’s keep our cars checked regularly because that’s how we can avoid some gory accidents. Make sure there’s periodic checks.



“Keep the road safety signs, keep the road safety procedures. In Ghana we hardly have pedestrian demarcations so we just have to continue to use our minds to be calculative because sometimes the traffic lights don’t work and where they do, we don’t obey them,” he added.



Watch the full interview below:



