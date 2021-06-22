GhanaWebRoadSafety: These drivers were 'hot' when DVLA, MTTD officers hit the roads for random inspection

• A compliance team comprising of DVLA and MTTD officials hit the streets in some parts of Accra for random checks on vehicles

• Several drivers were found culpable of using wrong licenses, license plates among other things



• Leader of the team, Joseph Obosu, from DVLA cautioned drivers to adhere to the right practices to avert road accidents and maintain safety on the roads



With the ever-increasing spate of accidents in the country, officials of the various authorities in charge of maintaining sanity on our roads have taken their vigilance a notch higher to reduce the menace.



A joint operation between compliance officers of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Authority (DVLA) and Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, June 17, 2021, saw a lot of drivers on the wrong side of the law.



GhanaWeb's Laud Harris Adu-Asare of the road safety Campaign Team joined the compliance team when they hit the Awudome cemetery area in Accra to monitor proceedings.



During the operation led by Deputy Director of Driver Training, Testing and Licensing at the DVLA, Joseph Obosu a number of drivers were accosted for various infractions.

Among other things, drivers with unregistered vehicles as well as wrongfully registered ones were apprehended.



The team also observed that some drivers were using vehicles that had not been documented in the DVLA’s data; a situation that earned them appointments and cautions by the Police.



Some vehicles were found to be operating commercially with private number plates while other drivers were not complying with safety precautionary measures.



Watch the operation as carried out by DVLA and MTTD:



