GhanaWebRoadSafety: What to know before registering your new car, obtaining driver’s license - DVLA details

• Biometric registration introduced by DVLA is to phase out the high phenomenon of middlemen providing fake certifications and registration

• All new drivers seeking to obtain a driver's license must have had at least 48-hour training from a driving institution



• DVLA says the incidence of poor maintenance culture can be nipped in the bud if vehicle users are more diligent



Recent compliance checks carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in conjunction with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has brought to light several infractions vehicle users carry out.



While some have had their vehicles impounded, other drivers have had to pay penalties for getting on the wrong side of the law.



A usual excuse and response given by drivers which have run through have been the issue of ignorance of the law.



Despite the several attempts to enlighten the populace on the need to engage the authority for the appropriate licenses and certification, many people tend to indulge the services of unauthorised agents or middlemen, popularly known as ‘Gorro Boys’.

As part of GhanaWeb’s Road Safety Campaign series, the team had an engagement with the Acting Deputy Director of Vehicle Inspection and Registration at DVLA, Eric Bentil Addison to educate drivers and other vehicle users.



Responding to the issue of persons who only go in for licenses because they have had secondary education on driving a vehicle, Mr Addison noted that new license seekers are mandated to have had training with a driving institution for at least 48 hours prior to the application.



“The mere fact that you can move a vehicle doesn’t certify you to drive. It’s part of the problems that we’re having on the road. People drive on the slip lane… drive on the inner lane and they don’t know that you must actually understand the rules of engagement on the road…



“There are clear regulations that guide our use of the road, this can only be learnt at the driving school,” Mr Addison added.



Watch GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign’s team interaction with Mr Eric Bentil Addison:



