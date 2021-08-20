GhanaWebRoadSafety: What you did not know about driving schools

Before you can get into the back of that ride and take a cruise, you need to learn, but how do you learn?

There’s learning from a driving school or learning through unconventional means such as letting a friend, colleague or family member who knows how to drive teach you.



For commercial drivers, some have even been accused of graduating from a bus conductor to the main driver by learning on the job through shadow-driving especially on weekends until they are perfect.



Most people will skip the stress of having to go pay some cash to a driving school, get a learner’s license, make time to actually attend classes for the theory part, and then sit with a driver to be taught but what most of us don’t know is the fact that it is the best way to learn.



True, you may pick up fast learning from that loved one whom you are more comfortable with but you need to still know the basics.



Some drivers, particularly commercial drivers will drive without ever knowing the basic traffic rules and that’s how many accidents happen on our roads.

As part of the #GhanaWebRoadSafety series, we spent a day at a popular driving school in Accra, TopTech Driving Institute, which also happens to be a third party of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



The purpose was to observe what a typical driving class looks like as well as to interact with some of the teachers and the owner of the institute; Cecil Garbrah, to know why it is important that learners take the first step of joining a driving school before getting on to the roads.



It also answers, to a large extent, the question about whether or not driving schools influence driver behaviour.



Here is the full interview below:



