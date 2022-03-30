Ghanaian-American lawyer earns international appointment

Aba Rogers, Legal and strategic advisor

Legal and strategic advisor, Mrs. Aba (Yankah) Rogers, has accepted a promotional position with The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC).

In her new role, Mrs. Rogers will serve as TCCC’s Senior Legal Counsel, Head of Global Procurement and Information Technology (IT) for the Company’s global procurement function.



An internal communication from TCCC said, Mrs. Rogers, with Ghanaian-born parents and former student of Christ the King International School in Accra, will be responsible for providing oversight and guidance to the Global Procurement function including the Cross-Enterprise Procurement Group, IT procurement, equipment, logistics, agricultural commodities, performance & insights, general & administrative procurement and North America operational unit.



Mrs. Rogers, whose new appointment took effect February 1, 2022, started her career as a corporate and public finance associate at Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton LLP, in Atlanta, Georgia, and brings over 20 years of legal experience to her new role at TCCC.



Following Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, she served as Senior Division Counsel Consumer Products & Procurement for Georgia-Pacific LLP’s Brawny and Sparkle Paper Towel category before joining The Coca-Cola Company in 2011.



In Mrs. Rogers’ most recent role at TCCC, she served as Senior Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Transactions with general purview over the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and Southern Europe.

While on the M&A team, she led the refranchising of TCCC’s North Indian bottlers, the acquisition of Lurisia sparkling and mineral water in Italy, and the expansion of Chi beverages in Ghana.



Before joining TCCC’s M&A team, Mrs. Rogers served in various global and North America marketing and licensing legal roles, including leading the re-launch of Diet Coke (the Company’s largest re-launch in history).



She also led the roll-out of TCCC’s global social media best practices and training in compliance with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s Lanham Act, led the legal team that supported TCCC’s global marketing activations and campaigns, negotiated celebrity and gaming sponsorships, as well as global partnerships.



Mrs. Rogers has also served on various non-profit boards and is a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion initiatives.



Mrs. Rogers received her Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University (where she was also a collegiate track sprinter) and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School. She also spent a semester abroad at the University College of London’s School of Law prior to graduating from law school.