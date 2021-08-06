Ghanaian-American plastic surgeon denies being arrested in Ghana

Ghanaian-American plastic surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng

• A renowned Ghanaian plastic surgeon has denied being arrested for illegally practising in Ghana

• He has instructed his legal team to probe the matter



• He spoke in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb



Renowned Ghanaian-American doctor, Dr Michael Obeng, has dismissed claims that he was arrested in Ghana for operating without a certified licence from the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.



Dr Obeng claims he was rather a victim of extortion disguised as an arrest.



Earlier this week, state-owned Graphic Online reported that the doctor who is famed in both the US and across Africa had been arrested in a swoop by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), with the support of the police.



The swoop according to Graphic was part of an operation that led to the arrest of 18 suspected quack medical doctors and dentists in the Greater Accra, Bono and Central regions.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast show on Thursday, August 5, 2021, he opined that the fictitious arrest was not from the Ghana Medical and Dental Council as purported.



“I don’t even know if this was an arrest, it is very unfortunate and this is the stupidity we have had to deal with… Two weeks ago, when I was in Ghana, my office said the people know that I am in Ghana, they had called the office, they had paid consultation fee and asked if I can see them, and I said when I come to Ghana, I don’t come to see patients.



"But instead of doing a Skype or Zoom consultation, if I am here I will see them. So my office put up a social media post that everybody who wants to see me, make sure you pay your money,” he added.



“...One gentleman called and begged my office that he didn’t have a credit card and that he was going to bring the money… An hour later my security guy calls me that the gentleman who came in says he has got another question, that is when he came back and said ‘we are from the Medical and Dental Council and you are practicing without licence.’ I don’t think the guy came from MDC, they came for extortion, it is very sad,” he added.



Dr Michael Obeng has directed his lawyers both in Ghana and Los Angeles to look into the matter and take any actions against the people.



He lamented that his hard-earned image has been dented.