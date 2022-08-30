Ghanaian-Based American inventor partners government in railways development

File Photo: A bullet train

A Gospel Artist, Nanaba Amoako has lauded the ingenious efforts of Prof. Dr. Thomas Owusu-Mensah for his partnership with three American scientists to invent bullet trains to improve on the Railway sector.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he noted that his expertise in technology would immensely improve the development of the Ghanaian economy especially in the railways sector.



The Ghanaian inventor, together with three other Americans have invented bullet trains and high-speed fiber-optics as well as drones as part of innovations to streamline railways services in the country.



According to Nanaba Amoano, two of the super speed bullet trains are ready to facilitate quick movement of commuters as well as goods and services in some parts of the country.



He intimated that the new Railways Development Project was supposed to be the longest and deepest rake-power project from Accra to Tema to Afienya to Akosombo and to Mpakadan through to Burkina Faso to give inland trade a major boost.



The railway lines, he said, would also cover Aflao to Cote D’ivoire as well as Takoradi to Kumasi.

The passenger train which travels 320 kilometers (about 198.84 mi) per an hour, is expected to be transporting one million people annually.



He said plans to set up a Training Centre in Kumasi to train people, especially students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to take up the challenges in aerobics and servicing of train and airplanes were a welcome move.



He said the high-speed train was eight times more energy-efficient than manual trains and called on Ghanaians to support him in his inventions.



Prof. Thomas Owusu-Mensah is a Ghanaian American-based Scientist and Inventor who played a pioneering role in the invention of Internet Connectivity among other social media handles.



He is now 90 percent domiciled in Ghana and 10 percent in the United States to bring his rich technological expertise to bear on national development.