Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) Youth Conference 2022

Some participants of the Youth Summit in the GCAO hub in Toronto

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

The Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario’s Youth Wing on Saturday, August 20, 2022, held its 5th annual Youth Leadership Conference with the theme – ‘Investing in Youth”.

The leadership team working behind the scenes to organize the conference sought responses from community members and put together a space that worked to equip young people in the Ghanaian diaspora with actionable ways to invest in themselves. That presented itself in the form of a financial literacy talk that Zakiya Abdullahi led.



The workshop provided an opportunity to learn how to take the next step in their respective financial and legacy-building journeys, a mental health workshop led by Ernest Barnie that allowed everyone in the conference space the chance to discuss the importance of addressing prioritizing mental health just as much as physical health, and a career space organized by Belinda Bonsu that granted youth with an opportunity to learn how to take that next step in their respective careers.

Reflecting on the conference, youth who took part walked away with tangible tools which could be employed in their respective lives because youth are today's leaders, not tomorrow.



Present at the youth conference were some executives of the GCAO including the President, Mr. Duodu; the 2 Vice Presidents, Juliet Opoku & Mary Akuamoah as well as the hardworking Organizing Secretary in the person of Mr. Abeeku.