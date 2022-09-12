Ghanaian Lawyer brings ‘Safe Haven Cancer Support’ to the Toronto Ghanaian community

Lawyer Janet Brakohiapa launching the support program

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah

A young Ghanaian-Canadian lawyer, Ms. Janet Brakohiapa organized Haven Cancer Support Society’s inaugural in-person support activity on Saturday, September 10, 2022, for the Ghanaian community in Toronto.

The event which took place in the GCAO Hub at 65 Mayall was also online for those who couldn't attend in person.



It was such a successful event. The purpose was to introduce to our community, support group meetings and services for cancer patients and their families, which are catered to black people.



This service will be available at the HUB once a month starting in January 2023. Until then there will be virtual support groups meetings by zoom.



Madam President of the GCAO Women’s Wing, Maud Cole was one of the speakers at the inauguration. She gave a powerful and insightful presentation about why Support Groups are essential to cancer patients and their families.



Another contributor at the function was Juliet Opoku V P of GCAO, RN. Juliet gave an informative and interesting presentation on how we should eat a balanced and healthy diet to maintain our health after a diagnosis of a serious illness. Her presentation was very important because she made it relevant to our culture.

There was a nutritional expert from Weight Watchers who also delivered an interesting presentation. We got lots of very helpful information at the event.



Earlier the 14-year-old Alexis Awuku-Larbi rendered beautifully the land acknowledgment of the Indigenous people of Canada.



Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah