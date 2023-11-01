Ghanaian Pentecost deacon in SA who was kidnapped works in a bank – Journalist

The South African-based journalist Yakubu Moro

A Ghanaian journalist based in South Africa, Yakubu Moro, has disclosed that the kidnapping case at a Church of Pentecost branch in the country, involving one of the church leaders, seemed to have been a planned thing.

He explained that investigations have shown that this elder, Emmanuel Cudjoe, works at a bank in South Africa.



The reporter explained in an interview on JoyNews that it appears the plan by the gunmen who entered the church on Sunday, October 29, 2023, was only to come for this church leader, but they took advantage to rob the other church members.



“During the first service, that was the service that included the elder who was kidnapped. And then, according to the investigations, when these robbers arrived at the premises of the church, they were demanding for the elder, who is an integral member of the church.



“And also, he is working with one of the banks in South Africa. So, it’s sort of like a plotted plan. They came in with a purpose, i.e. kidnapping one person, so they took advantage of the situation to rob fellow congregants of their belongings… and then they left with the elder of the church,” he explained.



Yakubu Moro, however, indicated that the kidnapping case of the Ghanaian is only one of the many ones in South Africa, as the country battles with high cases of crimes of all forms.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost (CoP) in South Africa, had safely returned home.



Apostle A. Yiadom-Boakye, the National Head Pastor in South Africa, conveyed the good news, the report added.



"God has done it, dear saints. By the grace of God, the National Deacon, Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, has now returned home alive. God has done it again, miraculously. Thank you for your prayers," he is reported to have said.



The incident unfolded when members of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed at gunpoint during a church service, with Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe kidnapped in the process on Sunday, October 29, 2023.



The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, swiftly responded to the crisis, pledging to collaborate with the Church of Pentecost and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to secure the prompt and safe release of the CoP deacon.

"The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family," the official statement from the High Commission of Ghana stated.



The statement further assured, "Kindly note that the South African Police are fully focused on the matter and are working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot."



Both the Church of Pentecost and Ghana's Mission in South Africa have yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest development.



