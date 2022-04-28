0
Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia donates medical equipment to hospitals in Ghana

Representatives Of GWAG Making The Donation Representatives of GWAG making the donation

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia, has donated some medical equipment to some hospitals in Ghana.

The medical equipment was supplied to some eight hospitals in the country including; Lekmar Hospital, Kwesimintsim Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Cape-Coast Teaching Hospital, Kumbungu Hospital, Dansoman Polyclinic, Eastern Regional Hospital and Takoradi Hospital.

The Hospitals have expressed deep gratitude to the Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia for helping to bring the much-needed medical equipment and medical supplies to their Health Centers and to expectant mothers.

"We understandably missed our Rotary partners given the circumstances surrounding scheduling. We look forward to working together on the next shipment as we have greatly appreciated your partnership in the last few years," a representative of the Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia said.

