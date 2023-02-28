Ghanaian abroad will pay between US$20 and US$50 for Ghana Card - NIA CEO

Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, NIA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah has disclosed that Ghanaian nationals abroad who seek to acquire a Ghana Card will have to make some financial commitments.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Prof. Attafuah told host Nana Yaw Kesseh that although the card is free, it is not free for those outside the shores of Ghana.



He stated that Ghanaian nationals are required to pay between 20 and 50 dollars to have their cards.



"In Ghana, the provision is free, first and foremost, but the law that Parliament has enacted for our nationals overseas is that those in West Africa will pay the equivalent of 20 United States dollars in any country they are, whether Togo, Niger, Burkina or Liberia and those within the rest of Africa will pay the equivalent of 30 dollars, thus, those at South Africa or Namibia or Kenya. And now those around the world at large will pay 50 United States dollars in the currency of the country they reside, the equivalent," he said.

He, however, noted that a lot of the nationals are willing to get their cards.



" . . people are anxious to get the Ghana Card even while they live in those countries because it helps them to do their transactions without necessarily coming to Ghana," he noted.