Ghanaian appointed as production manager for America’s ‘SummerStage Citywide’ festival

Yaw Sarpong Kumankuma.jpeg Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

A Ghanaian living in the United States, Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma, has been appointed as the production manager for the ‘SummerStage Citywide’ festival.

The SummerStage Citywide festival is one of the flagship programs of the City Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization in New York, America, “dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centres of urban life through sports, arts, community building and education programs for all New Yorkers.”

Mr Sarpong-Kumankuma in an interview expressed joy over his new position.

He also detailed how he got the chance to work with one of the biggest entertainment organizations in America, stating that he assumed his new role in May 2022.

“I had my first experience at SummerStage in 2019. During that time, I was the Operations Manager for ‘Africa 1 Media’ and I also doubled as the Personal and Tour Manager for the Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Samini.

“Samini played at the SummerStage festival at Crotona Park that very year. I fell in love with how the show was curated and organized so I kept an eye on it.

"Somewhere this year, I saw City Park’s job advertisement, applied for it, and ended up being selected as the Production Manager.

"I simply took a bold step and I don’t regret what I did. Aside from giving my best to an organisation with such a huge reputation, it is a great opportunity for me to learn great things every step of the way.” he said.

As a key member of the artistic staff, Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma is responsible for the technical advance and production team supervision, for a projected total of 40 music and dance programs in parks throughout the five boroughs of New York City, presenting shows in Opera, Pop, Dance, Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, Poetry, Samba-Rock and Funk.

