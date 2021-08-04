Ghanaian attitudes can only be fixed if the economy is fixed first – Int’l Diplomatic Consultant

Al Wahab Farouk, International Diplomatic Consultant

International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al-Wahab, believes calls for the #FixTheCountry is in the right direction but suggests the campaign should be under the banner #FixTheEconomy.

He notes that if the economy is fixed under good leaders, the country will run to the satisfaction of all and create compliance to laws by the populace.



“I will not use the phrase ‘fix the country’ but ‘fix the economy.' When the economy is fixed, you’re prepared to make stronger laws and work with the judiciary and the people,” he said.



According to him, fixing the country means fixing the laws and economy. “All this comes with good leadership.”



Speaking to Sefah-Danquah in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Farouk Al-Wahab said, “the important thing is fixing the economy, give me my economic freedom and not my political freedom.”



“Fixing the country means having good leaders leading the country and hence, creating the system of compliance as they lead. Who leads attitudinal change? Who designs and enacts the law? It is our leaders so there can be no fixing the attitude without the economy being fixed.

He believes the Ghanaian system has been destroyed by political leaders who rule instead of lead the country and called for an end in political juggling.



The #FixTheCountry campaign started on microblogging site, Twitter as the youth bemoaned the high rates of unemployment and unfavourable conditions in the country.



The group which went on a demonstration earlier today says the protest is to put pressure on the government to address the country’s numerous challenges.



The group served notice of the demonstration to register its dissatisfaction with the current cost of living in the country.



