Ghanaian barber jailed 114 years for sodomising 12 pupils

File photo

A barber in Kwahu, Kwame Amponsah, has been slapped with a jail term of 114 years for sodomising 12 pupils, social welfare officials have confirmed to the media.

“For the 10 children, he is supposed to serve 10 years per child and for the other two, for pleading guilty, he was given seven years each,” Victor Feyi, the Unit Head of Community Development under the Social Welfare Department in Jejeti Atewase in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, told Accra-based Citi FM.



The sentences are to run concurrently.



The 23-year-old was arrested by the police during a community engagement at Atewase by the Social Welfare and Community Development under its Child Protection Programme in selected MMDAs across the country.

“We had a tip-off that a young man in the community was sexually abusing school children. So with the help of some elders and the assembly member of the electoral area, we arrested the young guy,” Feyi said.



Meanwhile, Feyi said that the Social Welfare Department will provide psychological support to the boys.



He said it will help deal with the trauma associated with the ordeal, calling on all to get involved in the welfare of children, especially their sexual life.