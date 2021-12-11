Ghanaian businessman dares A Plus after GH₵10million lawsuit

A Plus has been slapped with a 10m cedis lawsuit

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Ghanaian businessman, Mr Hassan Zein has dared musician and social activist A Plus to come out from his hideout if he is man enough for a court summon.

Last Wednesday, A Plus made what was deemed defamatory and libellous remarks about the businessman on his Facebook page.



As a result, he (A Plus) was slapped with a 10m cedis suit but has since allegedly gone into hiding, despite countless attempts by a bailiff to serve him.



In a release by tMr Zein, he wants A Plus to make himself available for the legal fight.

A portion of a release from the businessman read "before you condemn Hassan for a wrongful act, check your behaviour and see if you too have committed similar acts or even worse than him, then you are not in the position to judge him, let our security apparatus deal with him if he is guilty. If you are a man enough, come out from your hiding place and let's meet in court.



"We will teach you that accusations are not proof and that conviction depends upon evidence and due process of law. We advise you to meet us at the court of law."