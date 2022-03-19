Ghanaian cells show man's inhumanity to man - FixTheCountry Convenor laments

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was granted bail after spending more than 30 days in police custody

Convenor of the FixTheCountry movement, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said that the deplorable conditions in Ghana’s cells aptly capture the inhumanity of man to man.

Mr Barker-Vormawor revealed in a Facebook post that there is overcrowding and inmates are treated inhumanely including being denied food.



Mr Barker-Vormawor, who had been in police custody for over a month in the Ashaiman Police Station, is therefore seeking support to bring some relief to his former colleauge inmates at the station.



“The State does not provide food for persons arrested and kept in cells, no matter how long they are held. Sometimes for 3years awaiting trial. They eat at the benevolence of the few that receive visitors. When I went into the cells, I met people who had not eaten for 3-5 days. Cells that should accommodate 3 people maximum had up to 55, at some points; with no ventilation,” he noted.

Many others have decried the appalling conditions of Ghana’s cells and prisons. Recently, renowned lawyer, Samson Anyenini mobilised resources and donated to some prisons.



Read Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s harrowing experience in cells following his arrest for allegedly calling for a coup d’état in Ghana.



