Ghanaian climate change amb. Cedric Dzelu named African Role Model in Youth Dev, Climate Change Advocacy

Cedric Dzelu receiving his recognition

Source: Cedric Dzelu, Contributor

The 13th YPYC MTN PULSE Transform Summit and Awards chalked a huge success in Kumasi on the 27th of September 2022 when the event was brought to the Ashanti Region for the very first time under the distinguish patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

The summit has continued with its tradition of bringing together young leaders across different fields on key issues with the prime objective of preparing them for the future of work and a transformative career through high level speakers, panel discussions and mentorship. Over the years the summit has awarded key personalities who are making enormous contribution to the development of Ghana and Africa and in some cases made global impact.



At the end of the 13th YPYC MTN Pulse Transform Summit and Awards the enviable and prestigious award of the Young African Role Model in Youth Development and Climate Change Advocacy was awarded to Cedric Dzelu the YMCA Global Climate Change Ambassador.



To his honor Cedric Dzelu was presented with a plague and citation of conferment of award which reads: YPYC, in recognition of your outstanding youth service leadership and excellence in Climate change advocacy practice and industry in the restoration of the ecology, on this auspicious occasion, confers on you the Young Africa Role Model Award in youth development, sports administration and climate change advocacy in helping protect our climate, forest cover and water bodies, representing a symbol hope for the future.







Other recipients of the 2022 YPYC MTN Pulse Transform Africa Awards are as follows:

Africa Role Model Woman in Executive Leadership- Lifetime Achievement: Professor (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor, KNUST.



Africa Role Model in Academic Excellence Lifetime Achievement: Prof Ellis Owusu Dabo, Pro Vice Chancellor, KNUST



Africa Role Model “The Grand Award”: Atta Acheampong, CEO, Attachy Constructions Ltd



Africa Role Model Overall Male Personality of the Year: Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, CEO Empire Modus Ltd



Africa Role Model Overall Female Personality: Professor Marian Asantewaa Nkansah, Deputy Director, DOSA, KNUST

Africa Role Model Overall Organization Category: Multimedia Group



Africa Role Model in Entrepreneurship Development Award: Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah



Africa Role Model in Business Excellence Award: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah



Africa Role Model Award in Media Excellence (Komla Dumor Award) (Private Media sector): Sampson Nyamekye, GM, Hello FM



Africa Role Model in Media Excellence (Komla Dumor) Award (Public media sector): Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Africa Role Model in Public Service Leadership: COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, DG, Legal Prosecution, GPS



Africa Role Model in Leadership Excellence and Youth Mentorship: Prof Ibok Nsa Oduro, College of Science







Past recipient of the YPYC MTN Pulse Transform Africa Awards include high personalities such as: H.E Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former UN Secretary General for West Africa and Sahel, H.E John Kufuor, former President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama, H.E Jerry John Rawlings, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu (ii), Dr. Joyce Aryee, Professor Stephen Adei, Albert and Comfort Ocran, Chief Dele Momodu, Selorm Adadevoh, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Hon. Dr Kwame Addo, Mrs. Jean Mensah, Electoral Commission, Chairperson, Dr Abena Antwi, Maj. Rtd Albert Don Chebe, Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, Senior Pastor, ICGC Holy Ghost Temple, Oheneba Ofori Boateng, Hon. Francisca Oteng, MP for Kwabre East. Hon Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Mrs Lucy Quist, Seth Kwame Boateng, Multimedia, Kwame Sefa kayi, Mr. Osei Kwame Despite, Nana Kwame Bediako, Oheneyere Dr. Gifty Anti, Nadia Ismailia, Dentaa Amoateng, Ms. Nilla Selormey, Dr. Joseph Agyapong, Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, Dr. Esi Ansah, Ashesi University, Mrs Pearl Esua Mensah, Dede Ayew, Emmanuel Dei Tumi, Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee, Ghana Police Service, GBC, DDP out Doors, Alisa Hotel, Tigo, Mrs Irene Asare, Director, Business Services, Tullow Gh, Alfred Ocansey, Broadcaster, TV3, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Breast Care Int.