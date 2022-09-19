Ghanaian community in UK prepare to hold funeral ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II

The Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom is not going to be left out of the funeral of the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who will be buried Monday, September 19, 2022.

As the British government and the monarchy are holding the final funeral rites of the late queen, who was the first Head of State of Ghana, the Ghanaian community in Britain is also preparing to hold a funeral service for the queen in accordance with Ghanaian traditions.



A video sight by GhanaWeb showed the grounds for the ceremony decorated with red and black fabrics as well as flags of Ghana. Also, there were drums, royal umbrellas and other artefacts often seen at Akan ceremonies.



The lady who recorded the video indicated that the venue of the burial was Conel, Victoria Line, a community in London, the capital town of England.



She invited all Ghanaians in the UK to join them to celebrate the late queen.



“We are inviting all Ghanaians to Conel as we celebrate our queen mother, Elizabeth and also mourn with the family and wish them all the best,” she said.

Watch the video below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/DA