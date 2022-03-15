Ghanaian culture will rise again in face of setbacks – NCC Director

Executive Director for National Commission on Culture (NCC), Janet Edna Nyame

Executive Director for National Commission on Culture (NCC), Janet Edna Nyame says even though the Ghanaian culture is diminishing, she’s positive of a swift return within the coming years

Speaking to UniversEntertainment at the Akuafo Hall’s Wear Ghana festival themed “Sustainable Culture to Create Employment through Textiles, Fashion and Style”, Janet Nyame opined that since the youth understands the reason to wear made in Ghana goods, she’s positive that love for locally made products will bounce back in no time.



“We believe it will come up because now the youth are understanding it better and since the youth have caught up with it, we believe it is not extinguishing we will surely rise,” she said.



Junior Common Room (JCR) President of the Akuafo Hall at the University of Ghana, Samuel Adu Boateng, also indicated that the narrative concerning African dressing is gradually changing.

According to him, more people in recent times have become conscious of the beauty in the Ghanaian culture and have rightly embraced it.



“Nowadays when you go for programs, you see a lot of people in their African prints in fact, when we say official nowadays, it’s no more the suit and tie. I think we’ve gotten to a place where African prints are also recognized and represented at formal functions,” he said.