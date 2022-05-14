Ghanaian dies from snake bite while working for a Chinese who keeps snakes as pet

Source: SVTV Africa

President of the Ghana Association in Malaysia, Samuel Adu, has revealed that a young Ghanaian, Andrews Appiah, has died while working as a snake caretaker.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Adu indicated that, the deceased worked for a Chinese-Malaysian who keeps different types of snakes as pets.



“Initially, he told us the snake bit Andrews in the afternoon, but he recovered at the hospital and brought him home. Then he fell unconscious and was sent him back to the hospital. When he was questioned later, he said it happened at midnight. Later, he told us he died at the hospital,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Samuel Adu mentioned that they reported the case to the Ghanaian embassy, where the employer admitted his fault and offered $4500 as compensation.



“He admitted that he should have had an antidote for such cases or made sure his snakes were not poisonous. The embassy refused the compensation, and he has refused to come for the meeting,” he added.



The President mentioned that the Chinese-Malaysian might be hiding some facts from the embassy.

He noted that the employer has refused to give Andrews’ phone back to the embassy.



Adu stressed that court proceedings begin on Monday, May 16, 2022.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



