Ghanaian files for 2024 US presidential election

Roland Kwadwo Dela Agorkle and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

Roland Kwadwo Dela Agorkle has filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in the 2024 US election on the ticket of the Democratic Party.

The mathematics professor is a Ghanaian American high school teacher based in Virginia. He disclosed this in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami.



According to Mr Agorkle, he has been appointed as a part of several campaign teams for primary elections and attorney general races. He mentioned that these feats inspired him to file for the presidency.



“To my surprise, the FEC has accepted my application, and I am part of the registered presidential candidates for 2024. Usually, campaigns begin in the election year, so I’m waiting.



"I spoke to Fox News, and they asked me to send them a statement. They might potentially help me in my campaign,” Mr Agorkle disclosed.

The host of Daily Hustle Worldwide, DJ Nyaami, questioned Roland on his decision to become a US president instead of running for the Ghanaian presidency.



“I don’t have what it takes to stand for the presidency in Ghana because I am a US citizen. I don’t have dual citizenship, so that rules me out.”



Speaking about his profession, Roland mentioned that he is a Maths and Science teacher who has taught in five different high schools. He also revealed that he was named a Maths professor right after his first degree in the states.



Moreover, Mr Agorkle disclosed that he has never been married and is sexually attracted to men and women.