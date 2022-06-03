Ghanaian finishes off as quarter-finalist in 94th Spelling Bee competition

Spelling Bee finalists

Petra Sarpong's inability to spell the word "PANCHRESTON" saw Ghana exiting the 94th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the USA at Round 4 or the quarter-final stage.

The 12-year-old is one of the three female spellers who represented Ghana and Africa.



Her elimination comes after her colleagues N’Adom Darko-Asare and Annie-Lois Acheampong were unable to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition which is currently ongoing.



On the day, Miss Sarpong failed to spell the word 'PANCHRESTON' leaving out the 'H' which saw her being eliminated from the global competition.



The Spelling Bee Gh in an update on their Twitter timeline said, the "3 Speller girls gave off their best and are among 234 of the world's best spellers in 2022...no mean feat! The finals of the competition will come off tonight at 12 midnight Ghana time...



"And our trio have their favourites to win in it so we will be watching and cheering them on! And our 3 Spellers have a lot more activities planned for them including visiting the National Mall, the African American Museum, the White House and a visit to the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA to meet with Ghana's Ambassador H.E. Hajia Alima Mahama."



Miss Sarpong is said to have developed a love for reading at an early age. She is very curious and loves to ask questions, and she likes to figure out how things work.





